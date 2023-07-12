Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

