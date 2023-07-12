Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $525,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

