Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

