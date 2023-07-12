Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 25,352 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 4.8 %

ETRN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

