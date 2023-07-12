Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 659.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

