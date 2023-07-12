Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,988 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

