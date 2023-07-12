Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,988 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.