Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 121.3% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 31,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

