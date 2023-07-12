Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.56 and a 200-day moving average of $411.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

