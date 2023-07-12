Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 95 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

