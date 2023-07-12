Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.64. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11,417,736 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $400,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.