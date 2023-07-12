Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $379.48 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.