Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.48 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

