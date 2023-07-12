MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,998 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $33,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $246.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.70.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

