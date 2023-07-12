Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

