Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 149,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $300.18. The company has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.