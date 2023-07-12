MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.47 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $58.47 million and $108,387.86 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.