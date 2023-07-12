MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

