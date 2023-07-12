Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,292.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,334.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

