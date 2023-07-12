Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.7% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,175 shares in the last quarter.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
MRTX stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.
