Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

