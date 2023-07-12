Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 13,700 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

