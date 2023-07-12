Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.