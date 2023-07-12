Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.