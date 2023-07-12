Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $16.57 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

