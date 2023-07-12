Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

