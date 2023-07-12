Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

IQV opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

