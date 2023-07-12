Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $24.37 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

