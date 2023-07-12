Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $230.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

