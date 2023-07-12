Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

WCN stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

