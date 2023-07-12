Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

