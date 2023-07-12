MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $78.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

