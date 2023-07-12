MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,439 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1,605.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

