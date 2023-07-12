MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 342.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

