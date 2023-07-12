MV Capital Management Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

