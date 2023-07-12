MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI stock opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $127.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.