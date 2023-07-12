MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Best Buy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,979,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,993,000 after purchasing an additional 402,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,534 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,788. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.