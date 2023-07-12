MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

