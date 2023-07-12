MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

