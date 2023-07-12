National Australia Bank Limited (NABPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.30 on September 17th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.303 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.23.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

