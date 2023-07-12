Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $19.02. Nayax shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

