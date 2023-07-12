Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $19.02. Nayax shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

