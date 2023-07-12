Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $525.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $390.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.