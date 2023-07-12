NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 72.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 21,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.0% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

