NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

