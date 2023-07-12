Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.46. Nikola shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 7,611,164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Nikola Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nikola by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nikola by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

