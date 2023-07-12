NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 279 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $273.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.03 and a 200-day moving average of $242.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $276.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

