NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.