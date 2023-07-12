Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

