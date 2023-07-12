Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

