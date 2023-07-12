Organigram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will release its 5/31/2023 earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Organigram Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Organigram has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
