Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

